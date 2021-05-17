Atlantic Union Bank filming commercial at Jefferson School City Center Building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Atlantic Union Bank is filming a commercial in Charlottesville that will feature the Jefferson School Foundation and showcase the Jefferson School.
More than a decade ago the foundation sought financing for the Jefferson School building. The Atlantic Union Bank was the only bank that offered them a loan. The commercial will highlight that partnership.
The Jefferson School City Center honors the legacy of an African American school dating back to 1865. The building is a community center featuring 11 nonprofits and the Pearl Island Cafe. The commercial will also help showcase that legacy and highlight the work the foundation is doing in the Charlottesville area.
“We have become a service to the community. The Starr Hill community, the former Vinegar Hill community and the community at large. That really exemplifies the value of the building today and the potential for the future,” Jefferson School Foundation Executive Director Sue Friedman said.
The commercial is set to hit the airwaves at the end of June.
