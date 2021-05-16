Virginia women’s tennis falls 4-1 against UGA in Round of 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 14-seed Virginia women’s tennis team lost 4-1 against 3-seed Georgia in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 on Sunday in Orlando.
The Cavaliers were playing in the Round of 16 for the 7th time in program history, and the first time since 2016.
Freshman Hibah Shaikh earned the point for the ‘Hoos in Number-4 singles.
The NCAA Tournament singles and doubles championships begin on May 23rd.
Emma Navarro and Natasha Subhash will compete in the singles championship.
Navarro and Rosie Johanson, and Subhash and Sofia Munera, will play in the doubles.
