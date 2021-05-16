Virginia women’s lax falls 13-8 against Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team lost 13-8 against 5-seed Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in South Bend, IN.
The Cavaliers tied the match at 2-2 on a goal by Ashlyn McGovern with 20:07 remaining in the 1st half, but the Irish ended the half on a five-goal run, and added one more to start the second, to go up 8-2.
UVA cut the deficit to three on a goal by Jamie Biskup with 19:50 to play, but they couldn’t get any closer.
Head coach Julie Myers says, “I have a lot to be grateful for, and a lot to be proud of. This is a team that I would keep together forever, if I had that option. Love the girls, and love the effort, and love that they kept fighting, through the end, and just really proud of them.”
McGovern had a game-high four goals for the ‘Hoos.
Virginia finishes the season with a record of 9-9 overall.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.