Virginia women’s lax falls 13-8 against Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament
Ashlyn McGovern scored four goals against Notre Dame. (Photo by Matt Cashore) (Source: Matt Cashore)
By Mike Shiers | May 16, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 10:12 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team lost 13-8 against 5-seed Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in South Bend, IN.

The Cavaliers tied the match at 2-2 on a goal by Ashlyn McGovern with 20:07 remaining in the 1st half, but the Irish ended the half on a five-goal run, and added one more to start the second, to go up 8-2.

UVA cut the deficit to three on a goal by Jamie Biskup with 19:50 to play, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Head coach Julie Myers says, “I have a lot to be grateful for, and a lot to be proud of. This is a team that I would keep together forever, if I had that option. Love the girls, and love the effort, and love that they kept fighting, through the end, and just really proud of them.”

McGovern had a game-high four goals for the ‘Hoos.

Virginia finishes the season with a record of 9-9 overall.

