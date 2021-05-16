Virginia men’s lax rallies to beat Bryant 13-11 in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team rallied to beat Bryant 13-11 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
UVA trailed 10-8 with 5:41 remaining in the 3rd quarter, but the ‘Hoos answered with five-straight goals, to clinch a spot in the 2nd round.
Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “I loved what I saw at the end of the 3rd quarter, and throughout the 4th quarter, the group of men really stepping in, and saying, ‘This is not going to be our last time together,’ and making the plays.”
“You don’t really think about the scoreboard,” says senior Matt Moore. “I know it sounds cliche, but I think, specifically Ian (Laviano), we just looked at each other, and we just started laughing. We said, ‘We’re coming back. We’re fine.’ And I think that translated to the rest of the team.”
Moore and Laviano were two of the five players who scored two goals for Virginia, and goalie Alex Rode made 18 saves.
The 4-seed Cavaliers (11-4) advance to face 5-seed Georgetown in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Hofstra University.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.