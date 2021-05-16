Top-ranked UNC defeats JMU women’s lax 14-9 in NCAA Tournament Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team lost 14-9 against top-ranked North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Chapel Hill.
The Dukes led 4-2 early in the 1st half, but the Tar Heels answers with a 7-2 run, and UNC was up 9-6 at halftime.
JMU cut the deficit to 10-8 with 15:15 to play, as freshman Isabella Peterson scored her fourth goal of the game, but they could not get any closer, and Carolina pulled away late for the win.
Head coach Shelley Klawes says, “I’m incredibly proud of this team’s resilience. Our competitiveness. The fact that we don’t get intimidated by anyone, and we were able to come in here and give UNC one of the best games they had all year.”
North Carolina has won 26 games in a row, and their last loss came in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
James Madison finishes the season with a record of 12-5 overall.
