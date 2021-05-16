Passing Shower into Monday Night. Summer-Like Late Week!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Below average temperatures for one more day. Not much rain expected at all overnight into Monday morning. Some breaks in the clouds with some patchy fog by dawn.
A warm front to our southwest will keep the region mainly cloudy. A better chance for some sprinkles and showers will arrive by later in the afternoon and evening. Especially from I-64 and south.
Drying and warming Tuesday into Wednesday.
A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region late week and into the weekend. This will allow for hotter, more summer-like temperatures to take hold. Pushing 90 degrees or better Friday into the weekend over central Virginia. It won’t be very humid. The drier air will limit any spotty shower/storm formation.
If the ridge is able to break down some or move west later in the extended outlook, then our chances for a shower/storm would increase. Something to keep checking back on.
The overall stormy weather this week will be over the central and southern Plains states.
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Shower chance later in the day and evening. Mainly near and south of I-64 at this time. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer in the mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.