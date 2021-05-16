Few Passing Showers, Hotter Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a warm front. It will stall just to our southwest on today. It will provide some rain showers and more clouds than sun. Temperatures will be lower than what we had Saturday.
Not much rain expected Sunday night.
Limited rain chances Monday into Monday night. Severe weather is not expected.
Any lingering shower on Tuesday will exit. Forecast models have backed away on rain totals. Mostly under a quarter of an inch and in some areas just a ground dampening.
Becoming much warmer, summer-like mid to late week. High temperatures will go above average for a change! The hottest weather of the year so far by the weekend.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A passing shower into this afternoon. Highs in the 60s for most areas.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain around. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Tuesday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming to the lower to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hotter and humid. Highs upper 80s to 90. Low low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated shower/thunder possible, mainly over the higher elevations late week. Most areas remain rain free into the weekend.
