Cville Hop On Tours prepared in advance for gas shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of Charlottesville’s staple weekend businesses, Cville Hop On Tours, is still going strong despite gas shortages.
The company says it saw the shortage coming early on and made sure they stocked up on gas for this weekend.
Andre Xavier, co-owner of CVille Hop On Tours, says they didn’t have to cancel any tours for this weekend, but they’re anxiously awaiting to see fuel levels for next week.
“Part of being a business owner is always monitoring local, regional, and national events to make sure there’s no impact to our operations,” Xavier said. “When searching the news, we actually came across that early on Monday.”
Xavier says the demand for tours has dramatically increased throughout the pandemic.
