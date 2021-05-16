Class of 2020 returns to UVA for in-person graduation ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From the Rotunda, to the UVA Lawn, and through grounds to Scott Stadium, the University of Virginia Class of 2020 is finally celebrating graduation after a year of much anticipation.
“I think we’re the best class to graduate from UVA ever,” said one 2020 graduate on her way to the ceremony.
During last year’s virtual ceremony, UVA President Jim Ryan addressed the graduating class.
“One year ago with the deans of the university’s 12 schools, I formally conferred 7,162 degrees for the class of 2020,” he said.
On May 16, Melody Barnes, UVA’s Co-Director of the Democracy Initiative, had the opportunity address the class of 2020 in person.
“My prediction for what will stay with you for the rest of your lives is what happened between the day you arrived at beautiful Grounds and this moment right now,” she said.
Barnes says, regardless of area of study, every degree can help shape a more equitable and fair future.
“Whether your degree was in commerce, humanities, or the sciences...your talent, your perspective, and commitment to democracy will determine our path forward,” she said. “Collectively, we need all of you.”
For students returning to grounds for the celebration, the people and friendships are what they say they’ve missed in the past year.
“It’s just nice being able to walk around and see everyone that you know and always be bumping into familiar faces,” class of 2020 graduate Nathan Shirley said.
