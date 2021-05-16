Another walk-off win gives UVA baseball its first series sweep

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christian Hlinka doubled home Jake Gelof for the game-winning run in the bottom of the 9th, and the Virginia baseball team defeated Wake Forest 5-4 on Sunday at Disharoon Park.
The victory gave UVA its first series sweep of the season, and it came in the final home game of the regular season.
“You can’t write it any better,” says Hlinka, “ You can’t predict it any better. You can’t will it any better. It’s the most special this ever. The fact that all of us (seniors) we able to contribute, in some way, to this win this weekend, it was just surreal. It was unbelievable, and honestly, the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball. I’ll remember it forever.”
Head coach Brian O’Connor adds, “It shows what they’re made of. That the didn’t quit. At the pivotal time where they really needed to step up and emerge, they stood up and they fought, and they’re continuing to fight.”
The walk-off win was the second in a row for the ‘Hoos, as they also won Game Two in their final at-bat on Saturday night.
Virginia jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Wake Forest in the bottom of the 2nd in Game Three, but the Demon Deacons chipped away at the lead, and they were up 4-3 in the 8th inning.
Nic Kent singled home Kyle Teel with the game-tying run in the bottom of the 8th, which set the stage for Hlinka’s heroics in the bottom of the 9th.
Christian Hlinka was on of twelve seniors honored in a ceremony before the game started.
UVA (25-21, 16-17 ACC) is scheduled to begin its final series of the season on Thursday at Boston College.
