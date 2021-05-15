Walk-Off Win: Cavaliers rally to beat Wake Forest 6-5 in Game Two

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jake Gelof hit a single up the middle with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th inning, and the UVA baseball team rallied to beat Wake Forest 6-5 on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers stormed the field in celebration, following the game-winning hit by the freshman.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” says Gelof. “Not many words can describe it. It’s satisfaction. It’s excitement. Being ecstatic. Seeing all your teammates come over, running towards you, it feels nice. To be able to do the job for my team was fun, and it was a great team win.”
Gelof had three RBI in the game, as in the 4th inning, he drove in two runs with a double off the wall, and came home to score on a throwing error.
UVA was trailing 5-4 in the 6th inning, but Alex Tappen tied the game with a pinch hit home run, which set up the heroics in the 9th.
Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “We were able to come through there in the bottom of the 9th, and it’s just great finding a way to win those kinds of ballgames, and get a chance to do something special tomorrow.”
Virginia (24-21, 15-17 ACC) will honor its twelve seniors before the start of the Game Three on Sunday.
First pitch is set for noon.
