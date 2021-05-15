UVA women’s lax pulls away to beat UConn 19-13 in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team blew open a close game with a 7-0 run in the 2nd half, and the Cavaliers defeated UConn 19-13 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in South Bend, Indiana.
Eleven different players scored a goal for the ‘Hoos.
Junior Annie Dyson scored a career-high four goals, while freshman Morgan Schwab had two goals and three assists.
The Cavaliers (9-8) advance to face 5-seed Notre Dame in the second round on Sunday at one o’clock in South Bend.
The Fighting Irish defeated UVA 12-10 on April 3rd in Charlottesville.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.