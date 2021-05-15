Scattered Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partly cloudy and not as chilly overnight into Sunday morning.
Tracking the progress of a warm front. It will stall just to our southwest on Sunday. It will provide some rain later Sunday morning into early afternoon. Temperatures a little lower than what we had Saturday.
Not much rain expected Sunday night.
More scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder possible Monday. Severe weather is not expected.
Any lingering shower on Tuesday will exit. There will be variable rain amounts. Most areas look to get less than a half inch of rainfall.
Becoming much warmer, summer-like mid to late next week. High temperatures will go above average for a change!
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain. Highs in the 60s to 70 degres.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain around. Lows in the lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Tuesday: A leftover shower. Mostly to partly cloudy. High in the mid to upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming to the lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and humid. Highs upper 80s. Low low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Isolated shower/thunder possible, mainly over the higher elevations late week. Most areas remain rain free late next week.
