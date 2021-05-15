Reported shooting near Costco early Saturday morning

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
It happened around 1:30a.m. on Saturday at 2334 Peyton Drive in a neighborhood behind Costco.
Police say the victim is in stable condition at UVA Hospital.
According to a release sent out by the ACPD, there is no suspect yet and there is no threat to the community. This is still an active investigation.
If you have any information related to this incident, police are asking you to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.