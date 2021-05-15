People go maskless in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that fully vaccinated people in Virginia aren’t required to wear masks at most places, those who have gotten the shot are taking advantage of that freedom.
At IX Art Park on May 15, many people were walking around the farmers market maskless.
Thomas Hartka says it was an odd feeling not having the mask on hand while in public.
“It kind of feels naked. I keep reaching for my mask and it feels odd not having it on,” he said.
The mask mandate expired for vaccinated people last night and the state is still encouraging anyone who is not yet vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are more restrictions being lifted beginning at midnight on May 15, bars and restaurants will able to serve alcohol past midnight. Capacity indoors and outdoors will also be expanded.
