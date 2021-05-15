JMU women’s lax tops Johns Hopkins 9-6 in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team defeated Johns Hopkins 9-6 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Chapel Hill.
Charlotte Haggerty scored a game-high and career-high four goals to lead the Dukes.
JMU (12-4) has won seven games in a row, and they advance to face top-seed North Carolina in the second round on Sunday at noon.
The game will be a rematch of a contest from March 21st, which the Tar Heels won 15-5 on their home field.
