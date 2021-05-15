Dry Saturday, Some Rain Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After another chilly May early morning, expect a milder and more seasonable mid-May afternoon. Sunshine will give way to some clouds. Most, if not all of the region will remain on the dry side.
Partly cloudy and not as chilly overnight into Sunday morning.
Tracking the progress of a warm front. It will stall just to our southwest on Sunday. It will provide some rain later Sunday morning into early afternoon. Temperatures a little lower than what we will have today.
Not much rain expected Sunday night.
More showers and even a rumble of thunder possible Monday.
Any lingering shower on Tuesday will exit. There will be variable rain amounts. The average will be about a half inch.
Becoming warmer mid to late next week. High temperatures will go above average for a change!
Saturday: Sun, then some fair weather clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs mainly in the upper 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Tuesday: A leftover shower. Mostly to partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming to the lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows near 60.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and humid. Highs upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.