Charlottesville poet heading to sister city in Ghana to lead poetry workshop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-based poet Myra Anderson is taking her literary talents across the globe to one of Charlottesville’s sister cities. Now, she’s getting to represent her home while in Africa as part of the Charlottesville Sister City Commission.
Thanks to a grant from the commission, Anderson will travel to Winneba, Ghana, one of Charlottesville’s four sister cities. Over the course of several weeks, she’ll host a workshop called “Peace, Love, and Poetry” for several dozen young poets.
Anderson said she’s excited to share her love of poetry and culture with the people of Winneba. She’s been waiting to travel to Winneba since the original trip was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
“I think there’s an educational component, there’s a cultural component, and then there’s a component of just connectedness, so I feel blessed to be the one that’s making the connection for both groups of poets,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she’ll be hosting the same workshop in Charlottesville after she returns from her trip. Then, she’ll create a short film documenting her travels and the connections between both workshops in Charlottesville and Winneba.
