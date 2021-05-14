VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Rockingham County

May 14, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Rockingham County on Monday, May 10.

Police say a 2007 Honda Civic was driving on Rt. 630 (Little Gap Rd.) just west of Route 1010 (Middle Ridge Rd.) when it failed to maneuver a curve in the road. The Honda crossed the center of the road and hit a 2005 BMW 525I head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Sierra D. Meadows, 19, of Elkton, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old male, of Elkton, VA, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

