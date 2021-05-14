UVA Health: people will have to weigh personal risk when choosing to wear a mask or not

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at the University of Virginia are applauding the CDC for its new guidance, but say it is going to be up to the individual to weigh their personal risk.
Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health says, although the announcement came quick, the science backs it up.
He also says it is completely OK to still wear a mask if it gives you a level of comfort, but those who are fully vaccinated are safe from serious infection
“I personally applaud the CDC because I think it does follow the science. What the CDC is doing is shouting from the rooftops ‘these vaccines are effective and they prevent infection,’” Dr. Sifri said. “They prevent infections that lead to hospitalizations and death. This is the way that we return to the new normal.”
Dr. Sifri estimates up to 70% -78% of adults in Charlottesville and Albemarle County have received one dose of vaccine. He says over 55% are fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.