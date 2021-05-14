Regal Cinema reopens Friday, May 14

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Regal Cinema 14 in the Shops at Stonefield is turning its lights back on and reopening the doors Friday, May 14.
The theater is still working to keep everyone safe by allowing people to buy their tickets at a self-serve kiosk or through the Regal App.
“Regal actually has a really awesome place on their website that talks about all the precautions they’re taking on the reopening for COVID. I recommend that anybody go on there and see all of the different things that they’re doing. It’s really well thought out,” Samantha Strong, the general manager of The Shops at Stonefield, said.
To find out more about Regal Cinema’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit: https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/corona-virus-response.
