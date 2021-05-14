Nice Saturday. More Clouds and Scattered Showers Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The start to the weekend Saturday is looking nice as temperatures rebound to more seasonable levels in the low and mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, but much of the region will stay dry. On Sunday, a new storm system to our west will start to approach. As a warm front nears, more showers expected to develop Sunday and continue more so Monday. This a more widespread rain chance. Additional showers and a few storms will likely carry into Tuesday. Rain amounts over the next several days projected to range around a half inch or a little more.
A warmer weather pattern by mid to late next week, with daytime highs in the 80s.
Tonight: Gradual clearing, chilly, Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, milder. Spotty shower possible. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows near 50.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, scattered showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Rain most likely. Highs in the 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s.
