Nice Saturday. More Clouds and Scattered Showers Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The start to the weekend Saturday is looking nice as temperatures rebound to more seasonable levels in the low and mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, but much of the region will stay dry. On Sunday, a new storm system to our west will start to approach. As a warm front nears, more showers expected to develop Sunday and continue more so Monday. This a more widespread rain chance. Additional showers and a few storms will likely carry into Tuesday. Rain amounts over the next several days projected to range around a half inch or a little more.