L.e.g.a.c.i. eats giving back to police officers in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - L.e.g.a.c.i. eats paid it forward Friday evening at the Charlottesville Police Station.
In honor of Police Appreciation Week, the nonprofit organization delivered fresh bread, slow smoked brisket, pulled pork loin, and crazy cranberry coleslaw to the police officers who were coming in for their night shift and ending their day shift.
“We wanted to show as much love as we could and pay it forward and make sure that the city knows that we’re behind them. We’re not perfect here, but we love where we are,” Steve Easton, a co-founder of L.e.g.a.c.i. eats, said.
“Today was really important. We wanted to let the city of Charlottesville and the police know that the community is behind them and we have a lot of work to do,” Easton said.
Members of all ages from Portico Church and Come as You Are Cville joined in on the effort to make a difference.
