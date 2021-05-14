Del. Sam Rasoul visits Charlottesville as he campaigns for lieutenant governor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delegate Sam Rasoul says he’s running for lieutenant governor to boost universal healthcare and expand broadband access in the commonwealth.
“The main thing we need to be doing is ensuring that people are recovering well during and after this pandemic and restoring trust in these institutions again,” Rasoul said.
Since 2014, Rasoul has served in the Virginia House of Delegates.
“To me, it’s about economically uplifting every part of Virginia,” Rasoul said.
Now, he’s outlining his plans to voters if elected Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.
“We have launched a Marshall Plan for moms because we see that women have disproportionately been impacted economically and so what we need to be able to do is to very specifically talk about policies like universal childcare, paid sick leave, paid family leave,” Rasoul said.
For mother of three, Feda Khateeb-Wilson, Rasoul’s campaign hits home.
“So many people have worked so hard for the right to vote, and it’s our duty as voters to go out there to the polls and use that vote and we need to make sure we have those right candidates in place to do that,” Khateeb-Wilson said.
Delegate Sally Hudson says she knows Rasoul’s work ethic firsthand.
“I think right now everyone is looking for leaders who are going to help us steer a serious recovery out of COVID,” Hudson said.
Hudson’s supporting him to fight for equity and inclusion.
“He is never afraid to speak up for an idea before it’s popular, if it’s the right thing to do. He has really been speaking up for the Charlottesville community since before he was running statewide even though we’re not in his district,” Hudson said.
Rasoul says he’s trying to visit every city and county in Virginia before the democratic primary on June 8.
“My wife and I raised our three kids with always tell the truth, always be kind, and never give up,” said Rasoul. “And that’s how we structured this campaign to elevate the truth, love and grit that Virginians deserve.”
