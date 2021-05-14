Climate art and community class at UVA focuses on reducing plastic use

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s climate art and community class is asking business owners to take a pledge and cut down on their plastic use.
“We’ve been talking a lot about the shorter timeline and every year going by where we are not lowering our carbon emissions collectively and addressing the greenhouse gas emissions in total it just becomes less and less likely that we will be able to mitigate the temperature rise,” UVA professor Amanda Nelsen said.
Students were encouraged to visit businesses along the corner at UVA and offer them a “Fossil Flora” to hang in windows. These serve as an artistic reminder to recycle used plastic and cut down on future use.
“Now this is our chance to go beyond the UVA community and work with the corner and talk with all of those restaurants and reduce plastic usage there,” UVA student Julianne Feuchter said.
To take the pledge visit: https://www.writeclimateuva.com/
