Children ages 12-15 now receiving vaccines through UVA Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children ages 12-15 are now receiving COVID-19 vaccines through the University of Virginia Health System.
Appointments are required, but as of May 14, children between 12 and 15 are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Seminole Square vaccination site.
Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For Jennifer Menitree, accompanying her children to get vaccinated is a step in the right direction.
“It’s always a little concerning even more so with children than it is with an adult but we trust the medical system and we feel really good about how things are moving on,” she said.
Some parents say there was a little hesitation in getting their children the vaccine, and others say it was a an easy decision, but all parents say the chance to return to normal was well worth it.
