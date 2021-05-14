ACPD investigating body found on train tracks

ACPD investigating body found on train tracks
Albemarle County police car (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | May 14, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 10:07 PM

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police officers have a death investigation on their hands Friday night.

Officers responded around 6:50p.m. to the train tracks near Bending Branch Road where a body was recovered. Police have not provided any identifying information about the individual, including gender.

A train that was stopped has resumed service.

No other details are available at this time.

ACPD Responds to Incident on Bending Branch Rd

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - May 14, 2021 - At approximately 6:50 pm, ACPD responded to a call for service to the train tracks near Bending Branch road in Albemarle County. At the scene, ACPD recovered the body of a deceased individual from the train tracks.

The train has resumed its service.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no threat to the community at this time.

To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

