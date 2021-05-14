ACPD investigating body found on train tracks

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police officers have a death investigation on their hands Friday night.
Officers responded around 6:50p.m. to the train tracks near Bending Branch Road where a body was recovered. Police have not provided any identifying information about the individual, including gender.
A train that was stopped has resumed service. It is unclear
No other details are available at this time.
