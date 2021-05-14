Abbott tosses career-high 16 K’s; Cavaliers combine for no-hitter against Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Andrew Abbott had a career-high 16 strikeouts, and the Virginia baseball team threw a no-hitter against Wake Forest in Game One of their series on Friday night at Disharoon Park.
The no-hitter is the 7th in program history, and the first since six pitchers combined to hold William & Mary without a hit in a 4-3 victory in 11 innings in 2018.
Abbott was dominating against the Demon Deacons, as the senior threw 105 pitches over 7.1 innings, and only allowed two walks, while topping his previous career-high of 14 strikeouts in a game.
The lefthander ended his night with a strikeout of the first batter in the top of the 8th.
“Emotional, definitely,” says Abbott. “It was hard to keep it back, with guys giving me hugs on the mound. Just reminiscing, and slowing down the heartbeat, and saying, ‘Ok, well, I’m done. This is it for the Disharoon career.’ Just taking that breath in, and seeing the fans give a standing ovation, it’s always hard to fight back tears.”
Abbott improved to 6-5 on the season with the win.
Freshman Jake Berry recorded the final two outs of the 8th inning to keep the no-hitter intact, and senior Griff McGarry closed out the game with three strikeouts in the 9th.
The UVA batters pounded out 14 hits against the Demon Deacons, and benefited from three errors, which led to six unearned runs.
Brendan Rivoli and Zac Gelof each hit two-run home runs for the ‘Hoos.
Virginia (23-21, 14-17 ACC) and Wake Forest are scheduled to play Game Two on Saturday at 6pm.
