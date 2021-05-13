What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a colder and frosty start to our day, temperatures will rise to near 70. Calm wind and plenty of sunshine will be on tap the next few day across our region. A warming trend will begin this weekend into much of next week. Although our rain chances have been less than stellar, that is expected to change early next week with a measurable rain event setting up. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: around 70
Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 40s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Increasing clouds, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, high: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered storms, High: Low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.