What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a colder and frosty start to our day, temperatures will rise to near 70. Calm wind and plenty of sunshine will be on tap the next few day across our region. A warming trend will begin this weekend into much of next week. Although our rain chances have been less than stellar, that is expected to change early next week with a measurable rain event setting up. Have a great and safe day !