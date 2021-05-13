Waynesboro Police: 19-year-old facing multiple child pornography, sexual assault charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department reports Caleb Isaac Michael Jones, 19, is facing multiple sexual assault charges as a result of a direct indictment from a case that started in November 2020.
Police say the investigation stemmed from a complaint on the north side of the city of Waynesboro involving juveniles under the age of 12.
Police say electronics were also seized and analyzed as part of the investigation and resulted in some of these additional charges.
According to the Waynesboro Police Department’s arrest blotter, Jones has been charged with the following:
- Seven felony charges to produce, distribute, finance child porn
- Five felony charges of aggravated sexual battery to a victim under the age of 13
- Six felony charges of forcible sodomy
- Three felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child
- One felony charge of object sexual penetration
Officials say Jones is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
