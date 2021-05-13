Wawa opens two new gas stations amid statewide fuel shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wawa opened two new gas stations in Albemarle County Thursday on a day when half the pumps in Virginia are empty.
The Colonial Pipeline is back up and running, but we will likely continue to feel the effects for the next several days.
“Despite everything going on and all that was happening, we were able to still show up and be here and support the community,” Wawa Pantops Store Operations Kim Dowgielewicz said. “We’re thrilled with the reaction that we received so that fact that everyone came out for us today is very exciting.”
Wawa on Pantops had a packed house not only because it was their opening day, but also because they opened with gas in the pumps.
“Once the short-term shortage goes away, hopefully tomorrow, Friday or over the weekend, that doesn’t necessarily mean that prices are going to come back down” Virginia Tech Economics Professor Mike Ellerbrock said.
He says the anticipated travel boom coming up on Memorial Day weekend will likely keep those gas prices high.
“People are anxious to come out of hibernation from COVID-19 and start doing some traveling, so it won’t surprise me if gasoline prices stay high for a while,” Ellerbrock said.
Tiger Fuel says it’ll be several days until supply starts to look normal again.
“If you don’t have to drive in the next few days, feel fortunate because this will pass...but if you’re out of gas right now, you better make some friends in a hurry who have a full tank of gas,” Ellerbrock said.
Ellerbrock says after everything we’ve seen this week there is no question we will start to see companies double-down on cyber security and we could start seeing a push towards electric vehicles.
