Wawa and Charlottesville police team up to support Special Olympics of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to support Special Olympics is quickly approaching.
Thursday, May 13, on Wawa’s opening day, the company gave back by presenting a $30,000 check to Special Olympics Virginia.
The Charlottesville Police Department is excited to see the community rallying around the athletes.
“I think it’s awesome seeing the amount of first responders, community members, the amazing turnout for Special Olympics,” Charlottesville Police Captain Steve Knick said. “I think it really shows how important it is to have a huge sponsor like Wawa but how important community is.”
The Torch Run will be virtual this year, allowing people to track their miles on an app starting the week of June 7.
