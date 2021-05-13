Virginia baseball ready for final home series of the regular season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will be back on the diamond for the first time in ten days on Friday, as the Cavaliers host Wake Forest at Disharoon Park.
The three-game set will be the final home series of the regular season for the ‘Hoos.
UVA has six games left to prove its postseason merit, as following the series with Wake, Virginia will travel to face Boston College.
The Cavaliers are currently in position to earn one of the twelve spots in the conference tournament, and they’re also aiming for an NCAA bid.
Virginia has won four of its last five ACC series.
Head coach Brian O’Connor says his team is just focused on playing good baseball.
“The guys know what’s at stake,” says O’Connor. “They know what we have to do to give ourselves the best chance moving into the remainder of the ACC season and the postseason.”
First pitch for Game One against Wake Forest is schedule for Friday at six o’clock.
