U.S. Dept. of Labor looking into Va. unemployment benefits issues

“If an individual has already established entitlement to benefits and a new eligibility issue arises, the state has a short period of time in which to make a determination or otherwise must continue to pay benefits until an eligibility determination is made. However, if the individual has not yet established entitlement to benefits, then the state must first determine eligibility before releasing payment. This guidance is discussed in Unemployment Insurance Program Letters (UIPL) Nos. 1145, 04-01, and 01-16 and is based on the requirement to pay benefits when due under Section 303(a)(1) of the Social Security Act.”