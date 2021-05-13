Tracking Spotty Showers, Some May Have Small Hail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our fair weather friend, high pressure will keep the region nice and dry with a cooler northeast breeze this afternoon.
Mainly clear and cool overnight.
Watching the progress of a weak weather disturbance arriving from the north later on Friday. This will trigger a few isolated showers to form during the afternoon and early evening. If a thunderstorm can form, then a little small hail is possible. It’ll be at or below freezing in the clouds.
Only a spotty shower chance on Saturday. Much of the region looks to stay dry.
A front will stall out over the region beginning Sunday into Monday. This will allow for a higher and more widespread rain chance. Some showers around on Sunday and more rain most likely on Monday. This will be beneficial rainfall of a half into to inch and a half. More rain is projected south of the James River at this time. Keep checking back for updates.
Thursday afternoon: Sunshine with a light northeast breeze. Highs 65 to 70 degrees.
Friday: Morning sun then clouds form. Isolated showers/thunder developing in the afternoon and early evening.
Friday overnight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Spotty shower can’t be ruled out. Most areas look to miss out. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Rain mostly likely. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 50s.
Tuesday: Lingering shower, mainly for the morning at this time. Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs upper 70s.
