Title X conversation resurfaces in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Planned Parenthood - Charlottesville Health Center is in favor of the recent appointment of Jessica Marcella to the Biden-Harris administration.
Marcella is the new HHS deputy assistant secretary of population affairs. She is clear about her intentions to strengthen Title X Family Planning programs.
Planned Parenthood collectively feels that the Title X gag rule - which barred clinicians who receive those federal funds from discussing, offering, or referring patients for abortions - is harmful to the Charlottesville community and surrounding areas.
“The Title X program is the only federal program dedicated to providing affordable birth control and other reproductive heath care for people who have low incomes,” Molly Rivera, Planned Parenthood’s communications director, said.
Six states in America had Title X providers removed in 2019 under the Trump administration.
For some patients, the Title X program has been the difference between having access to reproductive healthcare or not.
Rivera says this is a clear way for people in the community to understand election importance and consequence.
