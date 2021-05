Still Cool Friday, Few Spotty PM Showers.

The start to the weekend on Saturday is looking nice and temperatures warming to more seasonable levels in the low and mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, but much of the region to stay dry. On Sunday, a new storm system to our west will start to approach. As a warm front nears, more showers expected to develop Sunday and continue more so Monday. This a more widespread rain chance. Additional showers and a few storms will likely carry into Tuesday. Rain amounts over the next several days projected to range from a half inch to well over an inch.