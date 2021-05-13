Still Cool Friday, Few Spotty PM Showers.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After another refreshingly cool day for May, another chilly, but not quite as cold night ahead. High pressure will largely continue to influence our weather as we move into the start of the weekend. Friday, a weak weather disturbance moving in from the north, may help trigger a few isolated showers during the afternoon and early evening. If a storm can develop, with cold air aloft, some small hail is possible.
The start to the weekend on Saturday is looking nice and temperatures warming to more seasonable levels in the low and mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, but much of the region to stay dry. On Sunday, a new storm system to our west will start to approach. As a warm front nears, more showers expected to develop Sunday and continue more so Monday. This a more widespread rain chance. Additional showers and a few storms will likely carry into Tuesday. Rain amounts over the next several days projected to range from a half inch to well over an inch.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.
Friday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers/thunder developing in the afternoon and early evening. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.
Friday overnight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, milder. Spotty shower can’t be ruled out. Most areas look to miss out. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows near 50.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Rain mostly likely. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Showers or storm possible. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs low 80s.
