NCAA Tournament ends for UVA women’s soccer with penalty kick shootout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The season came to an end for the Virginia women’s soccer team on Thursday night, as the Cavaliers lost 3-0 in a penalty kick shootout against No. 1 Florida State in the College Cup.
The shootout was needed after the teams played 90 minutes of regulation, and two 10-minute periods of overtime, without a goal being scored.
UVA’s first three shooters failed to convert, while FSU’s all scored, which clinched the win in the best-of-five shootout.
The Wahoos dominated the first half against the No. 1 seed in the tournament, as Virginia outshot Florida State 6-1.
The Noles even things up in the second half and overtime, as they finished with a 10-9 advantage in shots.
FSU also had an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Virginia was playing in the College Cup for the first time since 2014, and the fourth time in program history (1991, 2013, 2014, 2021).
