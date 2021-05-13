Mr. Alex-Zan’s “My Help List” contest awards 4 Charlottesville-area students $100 each

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mr. Alex-Zan’s “My Help List” contest has come to a close and four Charlottesville-area students each won $100.
Andrew Scott, a first-grader at Greenbriar Elementary; Selah Powe, a fourth-grader at Baker-Butler Elementary; Kelsey Bryan, a seventh-grader at Charlottesville Catholic School; and Bernice Edwards, a 10th-grader at Charlottesville High School were the winners.
They, along with many others, wrote essays about the importance of helping others and five things they have done or will do to help others.
Mr. Alex-Zan held a small ceremony on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall on Thursday. He encouraged the kids to keep doing kind deeds and always pick someone up when they’re feeling down.
NBC29 was a sponsor of the contest, and we congratulate the four winners!
