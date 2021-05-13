Madison County woman indicted on mail and wire fraud charges

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Madison County woman on mail and wire fraud charges; 51-year-old Christine Favara Anderson of Reva, Va., is facing nearly a dozen counts.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, Anderson was involved in a scheme in which she took money from victims while claiming to have terminal cancer, vast wealth, and connections to celebrities.
According the release, Anderson conducted schemes through her publishing company and took money from authors and later failed to pay them royalties. She is also charged with orchestrating real estate schemes.
Anderson is facing eight counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, one count of making a false statement, and one count of concealing records in a federal investigation.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.
If you believe you are a victim of fraud or have information about the allegations in this case, please contact the FBI in Charlottesville at 434-293-9663.
