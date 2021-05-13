Judge tosses lawsuit over Virginia state senator’s censure

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has sided with the state of Virginia and tossed out a lawsuit filed by Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase over her censure by the Virginia Senate.
U.S. District Judge Robert Payne ruled against Chase, a far-right-wing conservative often at odds with even fellow Republicans.
She filed the lawsuit in February, a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote, denouncing her for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.”
Chase was seeking a declaratory judgment that the censure violated her First Amendment rights and wanted the censure expunged and her seniority restored.
