Dust devil picks up 70-pound lab in Weyers Cave

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Check out this footage from doorbell camera showing a dust devil lifting a dog off the ground. The video was sent in by WHSV viewer Brittnay Wampler.
This was taken from a neighbors doorbell camera on Tuesday afternoon in Weyers Cave. If you look close where the flag is blowing behind the truck, you’ll see something fuzzy and then the dog gets lofted briefly in the air.
The dog is a 70 lb. lab and the fuzzy area is a dust devil.
This is a very small whirlwind that can form on dry days so it’s a spinning column of air. Unlike a tornado, a dust devil is not attached to a cloud and are typically very weak.
Thankfully the dog is OK.
The National Weather Service in Sterling agrees this looks like a dust devil.
Several years ago, a dust devil that picked up and scattered some lawn furniture was reported in Grottoes. A dust devil was seen in Stanley, Virginia, in September, 2017. And one was spotted in Harrisonburg where the Aldi store was being built in 2017 as well.
