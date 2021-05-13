Charlottesville murder case moves to grand jury

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday, a Charlottesville General District Court judge certified a murder case to a grand jury.
Bryan Hatcher is charged with second-degree murder and firearm charge.
The Albemarle County man is accused of shooting 41-year-old Tiewan Benston, who later died at University of Virginia Medical Center. The shooting happened along Orangedale Avenue back in November.
A grand jury will take up the case in June. If the grand jury indicts, a three-day trial is slated to begin as soon as October.
Charlottesville City News Alert May 13, 2021
Murder Charge Certified to Grand Jury
COMMONWEALTH V. BRYAN HATCHER
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Today, Bryan Hatcher appeared in person before a Judge of the Charlottesville General District Court for a preliminary hearing.
After hearing the Commonwealth’s evidence, Judge Kenneth Andrew Sneathern granted the Commonwealth’s motion to certify one felony count of second degree murder and one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm.
These cases will be presented to a regular Grand Jury of the Charlottesville Circuit Court on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. The matter has been pre-set for a three day jury trial beginning October 4, 2021.
Please bear in mind that a felony warrant that has been certified to a grand jury is not evidence of guilt and that Mr. Hatcher is presumed to be innocent.
