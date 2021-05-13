Blue Ridge Health District begins to vaccinate kids between 12-15 years old

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District says hundreds of people between the ages of 12 to 15 have signed up to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“This is the next phase and the next step in providing greater access to larger populations of the community and a really critical one too,” Ryan McKay, incident commander for the BRHD, said.
To get adolescents vaccinated, the BRHD is working closely with schools to make this happen.
“Eventually we will be working with schools directly and we have been already to provide vaccine on-site whether that’s during the school day or in the evening or on a weekend where parents can bring their children to get vaccinated,” McKay said.
There are several ways, right now, to get your child vaccinated.
“Whether that’s through their primary care provider, some pediatricians are now vaccinating children and their patients, and then obviously there are ways to get vaccinated here at JCPenney and other locations in the district,” McKay said.
To make your child’s vaccine appointment, all you need to do is head to vaccinate.virginia.gov, type your street name in, and schedule your shot.
“If you have an adolescent that you want to get vaccinated, you can bring them yourself to any of the vaccination events that are sponsored by the health department and sign the consents there and that will work,” BRHD Director Dr. Denise Bonds said. “It is our goal to remove as many barriers as we can while staying within our state guidelines.”
If a parent can’t take their child to the vaccine appointment, they can have a trusted family member who is 18 years or older bring the child to get the shot as long as they have a consent form signed.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.