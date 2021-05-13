Blue Ridge Poison Center warns against gas siphoning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Poison Center at University of Virginia Health says it’s seeing reports of gasoline poisoning due to siphoning.
The center said callers have reported people inhaling and swallowing gas while trying to suck it out of of vehicle through a tube to put into another vehicle, like sipping a drink through a straw.
The center’s director, Chris Holstege, is warning people not to do this, as it could result in serious injury, or even death.
“Gasoline, may actually, when you inhale in, may get into your lungs. You won’t be able to see the liquid coming. You can’t sense when it’s coming, and when it gets into your lungs, it’s too late. That can be exceedingly dangerous and actually I’ve seen people have to go into the Intensive Care Unit, go on life-support. You can die from that,” Holstege.
The center said it’s also received reports of kids touching or inhaling gas that’s been stored in unsafe containers.
