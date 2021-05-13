ACPS to have 5-days in-person schooling, all-virtual pilot option

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Thursday, Albemarle County Public Schools formally approved a five-day in-person schedule for the next school year.
The plan follows state law that requires school districts to offer a fully in-person option.
The school board voted unanimously to approve the plan.
ACPS will also continue an all-virtual school option through a one-year pilot program. That program will be five days of virtual learning from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., and would require an additional 40+ teachers and a principal to be hired.
According to an internal survey by ACPS, just over 90% of families wanted to have in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year. However, only 77.6% of Black families supported in-person learning.
The school district says the primary reasons for those families supporting virtual learning are a fear of the virus, getting sick, and spreading sickness. They have conducted outreach to families to “see how we might support them to feel more safe about coming back to school.”
Full details of the plan, as affirmed by the school board, can be found here.
