Virginia to start vaccinating those aged 12-15

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced that medical providers across the state can start vaccinating children aged 12-15 following federal approval.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been given emergency use authorization for that age group. It has been approved for those 16 and older.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization on Monday.
“Generally, adolescents who contract COVID-19 usually do not develop severe symptoms, but they contribute to the spread of COVID-19. Vaccinating adolescents, along with the rest of Virginia’s eligible population, will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and make our communities safer,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccination coordinator. “Getting this safe, effective vaccine means that these adolescents won’t have to miss school, sporting events or other activities if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, taking another step toward getting their lives back to normal.”
A clinical trial found that the vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 from occurring at least seven days after the second dose.
“This is great news. Like everyone else, our young people have had their lives disrupted over the past year. Vaccination will allow all of us to come together with the assurance that we are doing everything we can to protect ourselves and each other. I urge families to make vaccination a priority for everyone who qualifies to be vaccinated,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “Millions of people already have been vaccinated, and the FDA and the CDC continue to monitor COVID-19 vaccines for side effects. This is indeed our shot at ending this pandemic and saving lives.”
