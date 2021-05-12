UVA women’s soccer prepares for rematch with FSU in College Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team will play in the College Cup for the fourth time in program history, when the Cavaliers take on Florida State in the national semifinals on Thursday night.
UVA is the only unseeded team to advance this far.
FSU undefeated, and ranked Number-One.
The Cavaliers and Seminoles have already played once this season, with Florida State winning 4-3 at Klöckner Stadium back in October.
The fall match-up was an anomaly for both teams, as neither allowed that many goals the rest of the season.
The coaches expect a hard-fought game between ACC foes in the College Cup.
“I think it’s a different time, a different place, and obviously, the stakes are much higher,” says UVA head coach Steve Swanson. “But we always know what to expect from them. They’re always well-coached, and have great personnel, and we’re going to have to play well to beat them, we know that.”
FSU head coach Mark Krikorian adds, “I’m not sure how many coaches out there are better than Steve Swanson, so we know that they’re going to be extremely organized, prepared, and have a great gameplan, and I’m sure they’ll have great execution as well.”
Virginia and Florida State are scheduled to faceoff on Thursday at six o’clock in Cary, North Carolina.
