UVA Health scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 12-15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination shot appointments for kids ages 12-15.
UVA Health announced Wednesday, May 12, that the first appointments for this age group are available Friday, May 14, at the COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Seminole Square, located at 393 Hillsdale Drive.
Appointments are required.
All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
To schedule an appointment, call (434) 297-4829 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday or visit https://myshot.healthsystem.virginia.edu/mychart/openscheduling?specialty=9&hidespecialtysection=1 to schedule an appointment online.
