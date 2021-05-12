STAB honors fourteen student-athletes in signing ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saint Anne’s-Belfield honored fourteen student-athletes in a signing ceremony on Wednesday at the school.
Among the honorees were three football players, and five boys lacrosse players.
Boys soccer players Grant Martin and Henry van Wincoop both signed their National Letter of Intent at the event.
Martin signed with VMI, and van Wincoop with UVA.
Girls soccer star Gia Woodfolk will play DI soccer at Missouri.
Eli Bennett signed with UNC Charlotte for basketball, and Zach Ashby will swim at the University of Chicago.
Lucas Piller will play squash at Denison.
Luke Antesberger will represent the football team at Rhodes College, while Gabe Decker plays at Lafayette College, and Amani Woods heads West Virginia Wesleyan.
David Blanton (Sewanee), Jake Connelly (Ursinus), Jackson Harry (Sewanee), Nick Musi (Connecticut College), and Pierre Reeves (Georgetown) will continue their lacrosse careers at the collegiate level.
